‘Encouraged by planning and strategy’: Report author to revisit Tayside to review progress

The team behind the damning report into mental health services in Tayside are set to review what progress has been made in the coming months.

David Strang and his team will talk to health board chiefs, staff groups, local authorities and others to gauge what has been done and what remains outstanding.

Mr Strang hopes to have the review published by around June time.

The Trust and Respect report contained 51 recommendations to bring the service up to scratch. These included a “culture change” among staff and management and having a more open and transparent approach to problematic events.

Mr Strang has maintained some contact with the health board chiefs and is encouraged by the preparation of a strategy on how to tackle the issues.

However, he is keen to find out what work has been done “on the ground” the situation.

Mr Strang said: “I am not able to comment in detail yet about the progress that has been made because I won’t know until we are back and had a look, but I have been encouraged in terms of planning and developing a strategy by management.

“I don’t expect everything to have been fixed in this time, like a culture change. That will take some time to achieve, but I want to know what work has been done on the ground with that.

“We will be looking for evidence of what has changed.

“One of the main recommendations was developing a mental health strategy because they didn’t have that before.”

Health secretary Jeane Freeman admitted last year that the global pandemic was likely to slow the pace of the much-needed transformation.

Mr Strang added: “I don’t know to what extent how much has been moved or delayed by Covid but that is something I will address in my review.

“We have had some dialogue with management, I always said they could contact me during this process. They’ve done well to produce the report and put work in place to bring a 24/7 service in Angus.”

The review comes at the behest of the Scottish Government, who asked Mr Strang’s team to conduct one around a year after the publication of Trust and Respect.