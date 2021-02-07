Community rally as Kinross playgroup launches campaign for new roof

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Kinross playgroup have set a five figure target to fund a major structural overhaul that will help ensure its future for another 300 years.

Swansacre Playgroup have are trying to raise £35,000 to replace a leaky roof and repair storm-damaged brickwork at their historic Kinross home.

Currently closed due to lockdown, bosses also need to raise cash for a new boiler, electrics, windows, doors and heating system to keep their youngsters warm when they are able to return.

Located in the Loch Leven town’s protected Conservation Area, hundreds of tots have made their earliest memories at the popular playgroup over the last five decades.

But a slew of structural worries in both the playgroup, which was once two homes, and the rear extension, have begun to pile up and committee members have a growing list of increasingly urgent repairs to deal with.

The playgroup’s board already fundraise to keep fees as low as they can and saw many of the events usually scheduled to take place over the winter to boost their coffers kiboshed.

Last week, bosses at the playgroup, which has recently become an 1140 hours funded provider, launched an online fundraising campaign to help cover the costs of a new roof.

Already, parents, neighbours and local businesses have helped raise more than £2,000, but there’s still a long way to go for the playgroup which is “the heart and soul of the community.”

Fundraising manager Nicola McGourty said they realised they needed to do something when leaks appeared at her daughter Mhairi’s fourth birthday party exactly a year ago.

She said: “We noticed last year that there was water leaking through in a few places.

“The windows and doors are needing upgrading and the boiler doesn’t always work. It really needs some TLC.

“We fundraise anyway to keep fees down but this year, we’ve been forced to cancel things like our Christmas fayre too.

“Parents and businesses have been really generous so far and we’re really grateful.”

You can donate to Swansacre Playgroup’s fundraiser here.