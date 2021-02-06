Perth man accused of attacking and injuring his partner with a pot of stew

A 47-year-old man has appeared in court accused of attacking and injuring his partner with a pot of stew.
Steven Welsh is alleged to have injured Amanda Duncan by hurling a pot of boiling food at her, at Bridge of Earn, Perthshire, on January 28.
Welsh was fully committed for trial at Perth Sheriff Court yesterday after appearing on a petition alleging assault.
Welsh is alleged to have acted in a threatening or abusive manner by acting aggressively, shouting and swearing, and smashing a ceramic pot lid against a wall. It is alleged he refused to leave when asked to do so by Ms Duncan.
Welsh, of Tweedsmuir Road, Perth, entered no plea.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe