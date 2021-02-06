Perth man accused of attacking and injuring his partner with a pot of stew

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 47-year-old man has appeared in court accused of attacking and injuring his partner with a pot of stew.

Steven Welsh is alleged to have injured Amanda Duncan by hurling a pot of boiling food at her, at Bridge of Earn, Perthshire, on January 28.

Welsh was fully committed for trial at Perth Sheriff Court yesterday after appearing on a petition alleging assault.

Welsh is alleged to have acted in a threatening or abusive manner by acting aggressively, shouting and swearing, and smashing a ceramic pot lid against a wall. It is alleged he refused to leave when asked to do so by Ms Duncan.

Welsh, of Tweedsmuir Road, Perth, entered no plea.