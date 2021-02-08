Perth man faces string of alleged bullying charges against two women

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Perth man has been accused of biting two women and forcing one of them to rescue him from a second-storey window ledge.

Samuel Murphy, of Kinnoull Street, Perth, was banned from contacting the women when he was granted bail at Perth Sheriff Court.

The 22-year-old is alleged to have subjected both women to coercive bullying for more than six months to “frighten, intimidate, humiliate and degrade” them.

It is alleged that between November 1 2019 and May 31 last year he engaged in a course of controlling behaviour against a woman at various places in Perthshire.

The charge includes an allegation that he stopped a car abruptly and bit her on the hand when she confronted him about images on his phone.

He is alleged to have lost his temper, accused her of only being interested in other men, and lashed out with his arms and legs, striking her on the body.

Murphy is alleged to have punched himself on the head and repeatedly kicked her on the body, causing her to fall, and then standing over her and spitting on her.

The second charge alleges that Murphy engaged in a course of controlling behaviour against another woman in Perth and at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in North Queensferry between June 1 last year and January 1 2021.

He is alleged to have prevented her leaving his home before punching her on the head and making his way out on to the window ledge, two storeys up.

Murphy is alleged to have threatened to take his life while she watched and as a result she was forced to pull him back inside to safety.

He is accused of punching himself because she “would not cuddle” him, before smashing a window, slapping her and throwing a glass and its contents at her.

The charge alleges he pushed her on to her back and bit her knees and held his arm over her neck to restrict her breathing.

Sheriff Neil Bowie granted Murphy bail with special conditions not to have contact with either of the women and not to approach their homes.

Murphy denied both charges and a trial was fixed for April.