Firefighters tackling garage blaze in Perth’s Craigie area

Firefighters rushed through the snow to extinguish a garage which caught fire in Perth on Monday morning.

Two appliances travelled from the city’s station to Cavendish Avenue just before 10.30am to put out the fire.

Local residents reported that the Craigie street was blocked off while firefighters kitted out with breathing apparatus dealt with the blaze.

One witness said: “There was a huge amount of smoke when the fire broke out which could be seen from some distance, and drifted some distance with the wind.

“The street was also closed while crews tackled the blaze. They spent just over an hour there.”