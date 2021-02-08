Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new amber weather warning for snow in parts of Fife and Perthshire has been issued.

The Met Office has warned that some vehicles could be stranded as a result of the warning, which comes into force at 3am on Tuesday and remains in place until 9pm.

The forecaster has said “there is a good chance” that some rural communities could become cut off as a result of the snow.

Long delays and cancellations on rail and air travel could occur and vehicles could be stranded.

“Snow showers are expected to continue during Monday night and Tuesday with some large accumulations building up in parts of central Scotland,” the Met Office said.

“Across the area 5-10 cm of snow is expected to lie fairly widely with areas of 10-20 cm, perhaps particularly over higher parts of the Central Belt and the chance of 25 cm of snow in one or two spots.”

⚠️⚠️Amber weather warning issued⚠️⚠️ Snow across central parts of Scotland

Tuesday 0300 – 2100 Heavy #snow will give some significant accumulations in places and is likely to bring some disruption ❄️❄️ Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/a4TfRQ7euG — Met Office (@metoffice) February 8, 2021

Currently, there is a yellow weather warning in place for snow across Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross. It is in place until 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Heavy snowfall overnight

Dundee residents woke up to heavy snow this morning, with a number of roads closed due to the “treacherous” conditions.

Police urged drivers to “only travel if you absolutely have to” and advised them to avoid Albert Street, Princes Street and the Hilltown area.

The Met Office has warned that there could be “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces” as a result.

Xplore Dundee has said that its buses are running but all services are subject to delays as many roads remain untreated. Some services are using alternative routes.

Last week, there was an amber weather warning for snow put in place for Tayside from 3pm on Thursday until 6am on Saturday.