Police appeal for witnesses after man spotted ‘behaving indecently’ at popular Perthshire playpark

Police are hunting a man accused of “indecent behaviour” at a Perthshire playpark.
The man was spotted at Larghan Victory Park, Coupar Angus, at around 4.30pm on Monday, February 1.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The man was seen behaving in an indecent manner.
“It is believed the incident may have been witnessed by several passers-by.”
Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or freephone Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111, quoting case number CR/3438/21.
