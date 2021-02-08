Police appeal for witnesses after man spotted ‘behaving indecently’ at popular Perthshire playpark

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are hunting a man accused of “indecent behaviour” at a Perthshire playpark.

The man was spotted at Larghan Victory Park, Coupar Angus, at around 4.30pm on Monday, February 1.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The man was seen behaving in an indecent manner.

“It is believed the incident may have been witnessed by several passers-by.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or freephone Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111, quoting case number CR/3438/21.