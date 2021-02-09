Wednesday, February 10th 2021 Show Links
Police probe into human trafficking at Perthshire puppy farm

by Jamie Buchan
February 9 2021, 7.30am Updated: February 9 2021, 11.15am

People working at a rural Perthshire puppy farm are believed to have been victims of human traffickers, it has been revealed.

Animal welfare officers raided the ramshackle property near Glenalmond last year, following complaints of neglect.

More than 60 cats and dogs, including pregnant pets and litters of puppies, were rescued by the Scottish SPCA.

