Police probe into human trafficking at Perthshire puppy farm
People working at a rural Perthshire puppy farm are believed to have been victims of human traffickers, it has been revealed.
Animal welfare officers raided the ramshackle property near Glenalmond last year, following complaints of neglect.
More than 60 cats and dogs, including pregnant pets and litters of puppies, were rescued by the Scottish SPCA.
