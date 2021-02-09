Phasing of two-year upgrade of streets around Perth City Hall unveiled

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Major work around Perth City Hall will begin next week, council chiefs have confirmed.

A presentation of how upgrade works to the streets which encompass the hall will be carried out over the coming works has been sent to local residents and neighbouring businesses.

Virtual meetings were also held with affected traders.

The presentation was posted to businesses and residents in the vicinity of City Hall yesterday, ahead of work starting next Monday, giving a breakdown of the work they’re undertaking and a timeline of when crews will be carrying out various stages of the upgrade.

It said the work will be completed over two phases and the main build and public realm is expected to take 100 weeks in total. A further 27 weeks will be required to fit out the museum inside.

Hoarding around the hall will be altered this week and contractors BAM say they will maintain access to footpaths and shops around the Edwardian venue as they get to work upgrading the surfaces in neighbouring streets.

A six week programme of works at Kirk Close in April will be followed by a 10 week programme at Kirkgate.

By the end of July, crews hope to be working on the surface in front of St John’s Kirk, which could take until the end of the year if archaeological excavations are needed.

At the same time, work will also begin relaying the surface around the Mercat Cross monument on King Edward Street, however this should only take four months.

By next winter, crews hope to be working on St John’s Place and South St John’s Place and finally King Edward Street by next spring.

City centre councillor Andrew Parrott said: “I’m delighted at last that the planets have aligned and the work and associated work around Perth City Hall is going ahead.

“Once the work has taken place, it will have a great improvement on the environment around Perth City Hall.”

It comes after it was revealed the Stone of Destiny will become the centrepiece of the the £26.5 million Perth City Hall museum, which is due to open in 2024.

The Queen has approved plans to return the Stone of Destiny to Perthshire in December, after a 700-year hiatus.

The historic announcement was confirmed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon two days shy of the anniversary of the relic’s famous “liberation” from Westminster Abbey.

It is estimated that the stone could bring an extra 163,000 visitors to the city each year.

The BAM team say they want to give businesses and residents a chance to come along and ask questions before the work begins, and queries should be directed to 0141 779 8888.