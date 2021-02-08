Part of Coupar Angus road collapses after flooding

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A rural Perthshire road has been closed off, after part of the carriageway collapsed.

A section of Precinct Street and Pleasance Road, leading out of Coupar Angus, caved in after heavy flooding.

The impacted area has been fenced off, while crews wait for better weather to begin repairs.

It was one of three roads in Perth and Kinross which were forced to close because of fierce weather conditions.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesman said: “Precinct Street leading onto Pleasance Road at Coupar Angus was damaged because of flooding due to persistent heavy rainfall.

“The road has been closed to protect the public and prevent further damage. Repairs will be carried out as soon as possible once the weather improves.”

The A93 at Glenshee and the C446 Tullymurdoch Road, between Alyth and Blackwater, were shut on Monday morning.

An overnight flurry left the region, including Perth city centre, blanketed by snow.

However, none of the schools which are open for key workers were required to close.