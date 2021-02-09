Wednesday, February 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Schools closed in rural Perthshire as adverse wintry weather continues

by Jamie Buchan
February 9 2021, 8.41am Updated: February 9 2021, 10.13am
© Kenny SmithSnowfall in Perth on February 8
Snowfall in Perth on February 8

Severe weather conditions have forced the closure of several schools in Perth and Kinross.

Primaries at Aberuthven, Arngask, Dunning, Forgandenny and Portmoak have all had to shut their doors for the day.

Due to level four restrictions, schools are only open to eligible, vulnerable children and children of essential workers who have been allocated places.

All other youngsters are undertaking remote learning at home.

Storm Darcy: Gridlock in Dundee as snow batters Tayside and Fife, causing spate of incidents