Schools closed in rural Perthshire as adverse wintry weather continues

Severe weather conditions have forced the closure of several schools in Perth and Kinross.
Primaries at Aberuthven, Arngask, Dunning, Forgandenny and Portmoak have all had to shut their doors for the day.
Due to level four restrictions, schools are only open to eligible, vulnerable children and children of essential workers who have been allocated places.
All other youngsters are undertaking remote learning at home.
