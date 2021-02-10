Abandoned cars are preventing snow clearance work in areas of Perth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Abandoned vehicles are impeding snow clearance work in parts of Perth.

Following Tuesday evening’s heavy snowfall, which caused all bus services in the city to be suspended, Perth and Kinross Council crews are out on Wednesday treating priority roads and footways.

However, the authority said several abandoned or awkwardly parked vehicles were blocking access to snow ploughs on Tweedsmuir Road and Campsie Road.

People have been urged to avoid those areas.

In a social media post at 7.30am, a spokesman said: “Given the amount of snow that fell, it will take some time before these (priority areas) are cleared and we can start work treating non-priority routes.

“We thank everyone for their patience and ask that people only travel if absolutely necessary.”

All schools in Perth and Kinross are “open,” however it is an in-service day.