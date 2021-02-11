Perth College closes campus for two days after heavy snow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Perth College has temporarily closed its campus after days of heavy snowfall.

The building will be shut on Thursday and Friday “to ensure staff and student safety”.

A spokeswoman said: “Staff and students are required not to travel to campus.

“Classes scheduled to be delivered online will proceed, with practical classes rescheduled.”

She said it is Perth College’s intention to re-open the campus on Monday, February 15.

Schools across Perth and Kinross are closed for a two-day holiday.