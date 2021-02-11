Thursday, February 11th 2021 Show Links
Perth College closes campus for two days after heavy snow

by Jamie Buchan
February 11 2021, 8.15am Updated: February 11 2021, 10.16am
Perth College has temporarily closed its campus after days of heavy snowfall.

The building will be shut on Thursday and Friday “to ensure staff and student safety”.

A spokeswoman said: “Staff and students are required not to travel to campus.

“Classes scheduled to be delivered online will proceed, with practical classes rescheduled.”

She said it is Perth College’s intention to re-open the campus on Monday, February 15.

Schools across Perth and Kinross are closed for a two-day holiday.