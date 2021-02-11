Man, 35, in court accused of armed robbery at Perth Aldi

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A 35-year-old man has appeared in court accused of carrying out an armed robbery at a Tayside Aldi branch.

David Edevane, of St Catherine’s Road, Perth, appeared in private at Perth Sheriff Court in connection with the alleged armed robbery at the Glasgow Road supermarket on February 4.

Appearing on petition, he is alleged to have assaulted Matthew Findlay by threatening him with violence before presenting a knife at him.

It is alleged Edevane demanded money and forced the worker to open the till before stealing £172 cash. He also faces a charge of possessing an offensive weapon.

Edevane made no plea and he was granted bail with special conditions not to enter the store.