A Perthshire father-of-12 who attacked his wife failed to turn up for court on Wednesday after falling over and losing his car keys in the snow.
Stephen Petrie had been due to be sentenced for the domestic assault, which he blamed on the pressure of being left at home all day with a dozen children.
Solicitor Kevin Lancaster told Perth Sheriff Court: “I received a call from Mr Petrie this morning to advise that he had fallen in the snow and lost his car keys in the snow as well, so he’s not here this morning.”
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe