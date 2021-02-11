Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Perthshire father-of-12 who attacked his wife failed to turn up for court on Wednesday after falling over and losing his car keys in the snow.

Stephen Petrie had been due to be sentenced for the domestic assault, which he blamed on the pressure of being left at home all day with a dozen children.

Solicitor Kevin Lancaster told Perth Sheriff Court: “I received a call from Mr Petrie this morning to advise that he had fallen in the snow and lost his car keys in the snow as well, so he’s not here this morning.”