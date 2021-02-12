Revealed: Plans for new £16.5 million Perth primary school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Multi-million-pound proposals for a new Perth primary school have been submitted to planning chiefs.

The £16.5 million two-storey building will replace ageing schools at North Muirton and Balhousie.

Perth and Kinross Council says the still-to-be-named primary will offer state-of-the-art learning for nearly 500 pupils and help meet a target of zero carbon emissions by 2045.

Scottish Government funding for the project was secured in December, as part of a £1 billion programme to benefit 50,000 students across Scotland.

A planning application has now been submitted and will go to public consultation.

The plan details how the school will be built in the grounds of existing North Muirton Primary at Uist Place, while that school remains operational.

The council’s lifelong learning convenor Caroline Shiers said: “This is a major step along the road to seeing the delivery of the new school to serve the communities of Balhousie and North Muirton and I am looking forward to seeing the new build progress.

“The school will serve the needs of local children and their families for many years to come and will provide state of the art facilities which are much needed within the local area.

“The investment committed by our administration to this new school and building it to the very latest environmental standards is a demonstration of our commitment to ensuring our children and young people have the very best start in life and our commitment to tackling the climate issues we face.”

The plans were praised by local Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser, who said: “It demonstrates the ambition of the council and has to be welcomed.”

The closure of Balhousie proved controversial, with local SNP councillors at the forefront of a campaign to keep it open.

The party’s City North councillor John Rebbeck said: “Whilst the preference would still have been for Balhousie Primary to be refurbished, we are where we are.

“The crucial point now is that this new school takes account and respects both communities.”

He said that Balhousie should not be closed before the new school at North Muirton is ready.

City Centre Conservative councillor Chris Aherne added: “The new school will replace two schools that are no longer fit for purpose, and are also inefficient in terms of maintenance and costs.

“I commend the developers in their vision, and their consultation with the public and their designs.”