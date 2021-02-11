Perthshire weather station records one of coldest ever nights at -18.2C

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Perthshire weather station recorded one of its lowest ever temperatures as the east coast was hit by freezing conditions.

Strathallan Airfield hit a low of -18.2C from Wednesday into Thursday, but didn’t quite surpass a previous record of -18.9C at the site set on December 3 2010.

It is the second coldest night at the Perthshire station since records began there in 1995.

Strathallan’s frozen climes were the lowest recorded across the whole of Tayside and Fife overnight on what was the UK’s coldest night since December 30 1995.

Braemar was chillier than anywhere else in the UK after hitting a low of -23C. It was also Scotland’s coldest February night since 1955.

Elsewhere in the local area, temperatures at the Met Office station at Leuchars hit -12.2C while the site at Tyndrum was -6.5C.

The Errol Ground Station recorded a low of -14.8C.

More snow possible in coming days

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said Thursday into Friday will not be as bitter as the night before – but added that more snow could be on the way.

Though Saturday will be milder, further wintry showers could land on both Friday and Sunday.

Mr Claydon said: “Overnight (Thursday to Friday) could see minus double figures over snowfields but probably not to the same extent as last night.

“The forecast is for milder conditions over the weekend. The risk of snow showers coming off the North Sea remains in (Tayside and Fife) area on Thursday and Friday.”

He warned of “continued snow showers” on Friday while western Scotland will experience “milder and brighter” conditions.

Mr Claydon added that Sunday could bring another weather front which could possibly lead to more snow on Scotland’s east coast.

He said: “As that starts to move through, there is not a warning for Sunday but it is one to keep an eye out on.”

He added Monday is expected to herald a return to “more normal British winter weather with influence from the Atlantic”, with snow only expected to fall in the hills.

Mr Claydon said the freezing weather this week arrived in Scotland on an easterly flow from Scandinavia in the wake of Storm Darcy.

This low pressure system is expected to break down into next week.

Week of weather chaos

It comes after a week of weather chaos across Tayside and Fife.

Blizzards brought roads to a standstill, led to avalanches in local hills and forced Covid-19 vaccination centres to close their doors.

Routes were left in passable, with vehicles stranded.

The snow was so deep that people in Dundee were able to ski in the streets.

A yellow Met Office weather warning remains in place for Tayside and Fife until noon on Friday.