Man, 46, accused of sexually assaulting women with his feet in Perthshire

A man has been accused of sexually assaulting several women with his feet in Perthshire.

Daniel Crees is alleged to have carried out sex attacks by touching women’s private parts while they were wearing swimsuits.

The 46-year-old is alleged to have attacked a total of four women in around a month, with three of them by using his foot and the other with his hand.

He faces a total of seven charges which are alleged to have taken place in the Perthshire village of Stanley between May 18 and June 22 2019.

Crees, from Carlton Avenue, Broadstairs, was not present when the case called at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday but a lawyer pled not guilty on his behalf.