Motorists warned as four-car crash blocks M90 near Kinross

A Perthshire dual carriageway has been left blocked following a four-car crash.

Police have been called after the vehicles collided on the M90 Perth to Edinburgh road near Kinross services at about 3.55pm.

The southbound section of the route is blocked following the incident.

The road is affected between Kinross and Gairney Bridge.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a four-vehicle crash on the M90 southbound at about 3.55pm.

“There were no serious injuries.”

Traffic Scotland posted: “M90 between J6 and J5, all lanes currently restricted Southbound due to a road traffic incident.

“Drivers are advised to use caution on approach and allow for increased journey times.”

Traffic Scotland confirmed that the road had been cleared by 5pm.