Police appeal after man in balaclava exposed himself to women in Kirkcaldy

A manhunt is under way after a balaclava-wearing pervert exposed himself to two women in Kirkcaldy.

It happened at around 9pm on Saturday in the town’s Greenloanings area.

The two women were walking home when they heard a noise behind them.

On turning round, they saw a man who indecently exposed himself to them before darting down an alleyway.

The suspect is described as wearing what looked like a balaclava, and dark clothing.

Detective Inspector Chris Dow, said: “Although nobody is physically hurt in these incidents, they can be incredibly frightening. The man left the area after several seconds, running away from them down an alleyway.

“It is vital that we can trace this man. Anyone with any information is asked to come forward.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting case number CF0021470221 of February 13.