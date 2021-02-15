Etape Caledonia postponed due to traffic restrictions around Covid-19 vaccination centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Etape Caledonia has postponed its 2021 event over fears that necessary road closures could affect access to Pitlochry’s Covid-19 vaccination centre.

The large-scale cycling event would see competitors pass through the A9 town, where residents are being inoculated against coronavirus at the Atholl Leisure Centre on West Moulin Road.

There are fears that a large-scale event such as Etape could lead to complications in vaccinating patients at the facility.

Entrants were due to take part in the cycling extravaganza on May 16.

Pitlochry was set for its usual sizeable influx of competitors from around the country, with 5,000 entry spots up for grabs.

But entrants were made aware on Monday that the event is being pushed back to September 19.

A spokesman said: “Despite the continuing challenges we are all facing, we have been reflecting on the positive developments in the fight against Covid-19.

“In particular, the fact that over 12 million people have already received their vaccination gives us great cause to be optimistic about our 2021 event calendar later this year.

“Although it may well have been possible to deliver the Etape Caledonia in May (albeit with major Covid-19 related restrictions), we have been advised by our partners at Perth and Kinross Council that Pitlochry will be the location for a community vaccination centre for the area from February 10.

“The vaccination centre will be operating for at least the next three months with traffic restrictions in and around the centre required to facilitate the vaccination programme.

“As a result, we are required to move the event to the revised date of Sunday 19 September.”

Management wouldn’t rule out a restriction-free event in late summer and say they would feel “much more confident” that staging Etape Caledonia later in the year will give them the best opportunity to provide the “full event experience.”

Highland ward councillor Mike Williamson said: “It is for understandable reasons that this event has had to be delay.

“I am sure that everyone will be disappointed that the Covid-19 pandemic will still be having an impact on events such as this long into this summer.”