Killiecrankie Zip Park criss-crossing historic river valley to launch this summer

Bosses at a Perthshire bungee jump site are preparing to unveil a new zip line attraction across the River Garry.

The team at Highland Fling Bungee already operate the UK’s first purpose built, permanent bungee jump platform beneath the Garry Bridge.

Highland Fling operations manager Laurie McCandless-Thomas said he and business partner Murray Trail plan to erect 12 lines around the riverbanks to create the Killiecrankie Zip Park

Laurie said: “We’re going to start the build in March and we hope it will be finished in mid April, ready to go on May 1.

“There will be nine zip lines going from tree to tree and across the river.

“It’s been a couple of years in the making and we hoped to have it up and running last year, but that wasn’t going to happen.

“This is going to be more suitable for families. You need to be 14 to go on the bungee and 10 for the swing, but the zip park will be for ages six and up.”

The course is set in the grounds of the National Trust for Scotland and the team have spent two years collaborating with architects, ecologists and arboriculturalists.

The company was able to reopen last summer, along with other outdoor-orientated businesses, and experienced a boom with people looking to get out the house.

Laurie hopes this will be the case again when the current restrictions are dropped.

“It was a difficult year,” Laurie added. “In July, we could reopen for bookings and it was really busy until October.

“We know that people will want to make the most of the countryside again when they can and this could be a big year for British tourism.

“It’s cool, it’s totally different and will have the perfect backdrop.”

The team are Crowdfunding to raise the final £22,000 to get the project over the line.