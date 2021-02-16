Nine flood warnings issued amid fears on rivers Isla, Earn, Lyon and Tay

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Surging water levels on a number of Perthshire rivers have led to further flood fears.

Nine Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) warnings are now in place across stretches of the countryside as a thaw takes hold.

Milder temperatures have moved into Scotland following a prolonged spell of sub-zero conditions which brought chaos to the area.

The flood warnings cover areas around Coupar Angus, Aberfeldy, Innerpeffray, Bridge of Earn, Glen Lyon, Crieff, Carse of Lennoch, Lochlane, Aberbothrie, Bridge of Ruthven, Leitfie, Ballinluig and Logierait.

The rivers Isla, Earn, Lyon and the upper Tay were among those singled out by Sepa as being particularly high due to melting snow from Tuesday into Wednesday.

On Monday Sepa issued a series of flood alerts for the whole of Tayside and Fife.

The more detailed and severe warnings were put in place across Perthshire on Tuesday.

Week of weather chaos

Last Thursday, the flood gates at Perth’s South Inch were closed in anticipation of a thaw.

Storm Darcy hit Tayside and Fife on Sunday, February 7, paving the way for several days of brutal blizzards from the other side of the North Sea.

Almost 1ft of snow landed as heavy showers battered the area, with temperatures plummeting to -18.2C in Perthshire.

Roads were left completely blocked, cars were abandoned and avalanches even occurred on local hills.

Monday is expected to bring milder conditions of up to 10C in Scotland, just days after Scotland’s coldest night since 1995 was set as Braemar hit -23C.