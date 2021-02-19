One-off sports award to celebrate inspirational people across Perth and Kinross during lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new one-off sports award will celebrate the achievements of people across Perth and Kinross during lockdown.

Live Active Leisure (LAL) has announced the Spirit of Sport Award to recognise the achievements sports clubs, groups, organisations, athletes, volunteers, and coaches in the area.

Sponsored by Perth and Kinross Sports Council, the one-off award will replace this year’s Sports Personality of the Year Awards ceremony.

Instead it will be open to nominations for those clubs and individuals who made an impact on their community and members through their creativity and determination during the Covid crisis.

David Taylor, chairman of Perth and Kinross Sports Council (PKSC) said his organisation had supported the annual Sports Personality of the Year Awards for many years and was keen to be involved with the new venture.

He said: “We are delighted that our long-standing partnership with Live Active Leisure is in a position to recognise the individuals and clubs who have gone over and above to keep the spirit of sport alive during what is undoubtedly one of the most challenging times any of us has ever faced.

“I hope people get behind this brilliant idea and nominate the worthy clubs and individuals of our local sporting community.”

There are five different categories for awards, two for groups and three for individuals, all which focus on community and inspiration.

Phil Coleman, community sport and partnership manager for LAL said: “With such huge disruption to sport in 2020 we knew that we couldn’t go ahead with our usual Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

“However, through our club contacts we’ve heard countless stories of volunteers keeping their members and communities engaged through various activities, as well as delivering non-sporting, additional support to the most vulnerable people in our communities.”

People are asked to send in their nominations by March 8 with the organisers hoping to hold the virtual ceremony later that month, though that may be extended up until April 30.

Winners will be decided by a select panel of judges and anyone wishing to nominate a group or individual can do so by visiting liveactive.co.uk