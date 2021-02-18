Friday, February 19th 2021 Show Links
Two arrested after police uncover Aberfeldy cannabis cultivation

by Ross Gardiner
February 18 2021, 5.46pm Updated: February 18 2021, 6.27pm
Officers have arrested two men after seizing a cannabis cultivation in Aberfeldy this week.

Police arrived at the town’s Crieff Road where the plantation was found.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.30pm on Wednesday, February 17, officers received report of a cannabis cultivation within a premises on Crieff Road in Aberfeldy.

“Officers attended and two men aged 28 and 25 years were arrested.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The Courier understands that men have not been charged.

