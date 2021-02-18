Two arrested after police uncover Aberfeldy cannabis cultivation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Officers have arrested two men after seizing a cannabis cultivation in Aberfeldy this week.

Police arrived at the town’s Crieff Road where the plantation was found.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.30pm on Wednesday, February 17, officers received report of a cannabis cultivation within a premises on Crieff Road in Aberfeldy.

“Officers attended and two men aged 28 and 25 years were arrested.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The Courier understands that men have not been charged.