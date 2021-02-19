Perth man who spat in face of police officer amid pandemic jailed for 22 months

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Perth man who spat in a female police officer’s face has been jailed for 22 months.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael said Gordon Dewar had seven previous convictions for behaviour against police officers and multiple convictions for violence.

He added: “It is a serious matter to spit at anybody and it is made worse by spitting at a police officer in the execution of their duty.

“It is even worse in the context of the current coronavirus pandemic when it is common knowledge saliva is a major source of transmission.

“And it is even worse that the spit was aimed at, and strikes, the face of the police officer.”

Perth Sheriff Court was told that officers were called to deal with Dewar as several people had reported seeing him drunkenly staggering around the city centre.

Dewar, 31, of St Catherine’s Square, Perth, admitted assaulting the police officer by spitting in her face. He also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner in Mill Street, Perth, on December 4.

Jail for woman who spat at police officers

Meanwhile at the same court a woman who spat on police officers and told them she had hepatitis C was jailed for six months.

Nadine Garvie, 36, admitted three charges of assaulting female officers at Perth police station on October 2 2018