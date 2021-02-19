Saturday, February 20th 2021 Show Links
Flood fears across Perthshire and Angus as river bursts its banks

by Blair Dingwall
February 19 2021, 10.05am Updated: February 19 2021, 6.24pm
Flooding around the A923 near Coupar Angus.

A Perthshire road remained closed on Friday after the River Isla burst its banks – with 18 flood warnings in effect across the local area.

Police have warned motorists to avoid several routes in Tayside as melting snow and heavy rain persist. The conditions are expected to continue throughout Friday.

The A923 Dundee to Blairgowrie road at Butterybank in Coupar Angus, the C423 Aberbothrie road, and the B954 between Meigle and Alyth were all closed on Thursday evening due to flooding.

Flooding around the A923.
Flooding around the A923.

The B954 and A923 reopened on Friday morning, however the Aberbothrie road remains shut.

Tayside Police Division says “isolated flooding” from the Isla is still affecting all three routes.

Surface water on the A94 Forfar Road, in Coupar Angus.
Surface water on the A94 Forfar Road, in Coupar Angus.

Perth and Kinross Council warned motorists to be careful with more heavy rain due on Friday.

The A9 Perth to Inverness road was restricted northbound near Dunkeld due to flooding on Friday evening.

Traffic Scotland posted: “The A9 northbound at the A822 Dunkeld is currently restricted due to flooding affecting the carriageway.

“Road users should exercise caution on approach.”

18 flood warnings in place

The rivers Isla, Earn, Lyon,the upper Tay and the South Esk are among those said to be surging as a result of the weather conditions.

Milder temperatures have moved into Scotland following a prolonged spell of sub-zero conditions which brought chaos to the area.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued 18 flood warnings covering Perthshire and Angus.

They span the following areas:

  • Kinnaird/Bridge of Dun
  • Finavon and Tannadice
  • The River Isla at Coupar Angus
  • Upper Tay
  • Pitlochry to Ballinluig
  • Logierait to Jubilee Bridge
  • Kemphill to Bridge of Isla
  • Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn
  • Glen Lyon
  • Dalguise
  • Crieff to Innerpeffray
  • Carse of Lennoch to Lochlane
  • Caputh to Kinclaven
  • Bridge of Ruthven to Leitfie
  • Blairgowrie to the River Isla
  • Ballinluig to Logierait
  • Aberbothrie
  • Callander

Met Office warning

A Met Office yellow warning for rain is in place until 9pm on Friday.

It reads: “Rain will become persistent and heavy at times from early on Friday morning, continuing through the day before easing in the evening.

“20-40mm is likely quite widely, with 50-60mm possible over some hilly areas. Further snowmelt is likely across the Southern Highlands, contributing to the flood risk.”

