Covid-19 outbreak at Balhousie care home in Perth

A Covid-19 outbreak among staff and residents has been confirmed at a Balhousie care home in Perth.

Health protection officers were alerted to a number of coronavirus cases at the care group’s North Inch facility in the Fair City.

Balhousie said that the residents who have tested positive were being given one-to-one care to help stop the spread of the virus.

A spokesperson for the care group said: “We can confirm that a number of residents and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at our North Inch care home.

“The residents who are positive are being closely monitored and given one-to-one care to help contain any spread of the virus.

“Our priority is the care and support of our residents and staff, and their families. For this reason, we would ask that the privacy of those who live and work at the home, as well as their relatives, is respected.”

The positive cases, believed to be in the region of 13, are the first positive tests for Covid-19 at Balhousie’s Perth facility since the pandemic began.

A spokesperson for the care group said: “These are the first Covid cases for North Inch, which closely follows the care home guidelines issued by Health Protection Scotland, NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government, as well as practicing Balhousie Care Group’s first-class infection prevention and control procedures.”

Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart was worried about the number of outbreaks across a small area with Perth Fire Station and Branston’s potato plant in Abernethy also returning positive tests.

He said: “I am concerned to hear of these multiple cases of ovid-19 at locations across Perthshire.

“It is important that individuals and work places take the necessary steps to ensure that the virus does not spread further.

“Across Perthshire we have made really important progress in bringing transmission levels down, but these cases are proof that we cannot let our guard down just yet.”

HIS SNP colleague and Depute First Minister John Swinney added: “This is worrying news, and I hope that all those affected make a full and quick recovery.

“It is now essential that public health guidance is followed to ensure that this outbreak is contained, and I am grateful to all parties involved for the quick steps they are taking to mitigate any further risk of infection.”

NHS Tayside’s Health Protection Team said they had been made aware of a number of cases linked to Balhousie Care Home North Inch.

A spokesperson for the health board said: “The care home is working with NHS Tayside’s public health team and staff and residents have been given appropriate advice and support.

“At this stage no further action is required.”