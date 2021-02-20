Kinross man who spat at driver in dog row facing ‘substantial penalty’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A dog owner kicked and spat at a stranger in a row over his runaway pet.

Alexander Hamilton attacked James White in a shop car park after his dog ran out in front of Mr White’s car.

A sheriff on Friday warned Hamilton he would face a substantial sentence for spitting at someone during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheriff Gillian Wade deferred sentence for reports and said: “I am fairly troubled by the assault charge and would like to know a bit more about what’s going on here.

“It is a very serious offence in the current climate. That is an offence for which you can expect a substantial penalty.”

Hamilton, 27, Gallowhill Road, Kinross, admitted assaulting Mr White at Giacopazzi Stores in the town on April 15 last year.

The joiner also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at Mr White and placing him in fear or alarm.

Fiscal depute Kristina Kelly told Perth Sheriff Court: “The accused pushed the complainer on the chest, forcing him back and pushed him two or three more times.

“He also kicked the complainer on the lower body and deliberately spat on the complainer on two occasions, striking him on the clothing.”