‘£75k drug haul’ found in BMW that crashed with Tayside police car on A90

Officers found £75,000 worth of drugs in a car involved in a crash with a police vehicle on one of Tayside’s busiest roads.

The collision involving a BMW 4 Series and a cop car took place on the A90 Dundee to Perth road near Inchture at about 5.25pm on Friday.

Officers from the Road Policing Unit are said to have been “acting on intelligence” during the incident.

Nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

Car ended up in ditch

The BMW ended up in a ditch following the collision, which took place near the junction with the B953 Inchture to Abernyte road.

Drugs, thought to be cannabis with an estimated street value of £75,000, are said to have been discovered in the car following a search.

A man, 26, has been charged in connection with the drugs recovery.

He is due in Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report is being sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Road policing inspector: ‘Officers will always act on intelligence’

Inspector Greg Burns of Tayside Police Division’s Road Policing Unit said: “This recovery demonstrates our determination to crack down on drugs and the impact that their further distribution can have.

“Our officers will always act on intelligence that they receive and will use all resources at their disposal to take action.

“By effectively gathering information and with the continuing help and support from our local communities, we will keep targeting those involved.

“Anyone who has information regarding drugs in their local area should contact Police Scotland through 101.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”