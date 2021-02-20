Four in hospital after car flees police in Perth and crashes on A90

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Four people are in hospital after a car crashed on the A90 in Perthshire having fled from police.

The dual carriageway between Dundee and Perth was closed in both directions for more than two hours following the accident near St Madoes at 1.55pm.

Police say the car “failed to stop” on the Edinburgh Road in Perth before officers pursued the vehicle.

It then crashed on the eastbound section of the A90, injuring four people who were inside.

A police spokesman said: “Around 1.55pm on Saturday, February 20, a car failed to stop when signalled by police on Edinburgh Road in Perth.

“The vehicle was subsequently pursued. It was then involved in a crash on the A90 near St Madoes.

“The road is currently closed and inquiries are ongoing. Four occupants from the car have been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“No police vehicles were involved in the crash.”

The severity of the occupants’ injuries is not yet known.

All eastbound and westbound lanes were shut between Errol and St Madoes due to the accident until about 4.30pm.

The Dundee-bound section of the road remained shut into Saturday evening as police continued investigations into the crash.

The car is believed to have landed on its side in the collision, with debris scattered across the dual carriageway.

There was a large police presence on the A90 throughout the afternoon.

Earlier Traffic Scotland posted: “The A90 is closed in both directions between Errol and St Madoes due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternate route at this time and should allow extra time for their journey.”

It was the second crash on the A90 between Dundee and Perth in the space of 24 hours.