Friends of woman found dead at house in Inchture launch fundraising page for her kids

Friends of a woman found dead in Inchture have set up a fundraising account to help support her three children in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Michelle Lizanec’s body was discovered at a house in Orchard Way in Inchture on February 13.

Her husband, John Lizanec, 46, subsequently appeared at Perth Sheriff Court charged with her alleged murder by stabbing her in the throat.

Friends of the victim are now asking people to rally around Michelle’s three children – Ebony, Sophie and John.

Suzanne Cunningham, who began the Go Fund Me account, paid tribute to her “loving” friend who would do anything for her kids.

She hopes to raise money to help cover funeral costs or a headstone for their mum.

“The reason for asking is their family have suffered,” said Suzanne.

“We are all in a place that is hard right now and we feel a little extra to help them to go towards a headstone or funeral costs or even if they need anything at all.

“Michelle Lizanec was a loving, big hearted woman that wholeheartedly loved her kids and would do anything for them.

“I feel that every little helps them at this horrific time.

“Losing a parent is bad enough but the circumstances surrounding this is heart breaking to say the least.

“She was taken far to soon. So if you could just help out a little that would be amazing.

“Come on let’s show these kids some love and support at this sad time.”

The victim’s husband was remanded in custody after making no motion for bail when he appeared before Sheriff Gillian Wade at Perth Sheriff Court on February 16.

The suspect appeared on petition in private featuring a single charge of the alleged murder of his wife.

He made no plea and the case against him was continued for further examination by Sheriff Wade.

John Lizanec was arrested on February 14 following another police incident in Dundee but was faced no charges in connection with that when he appeared before the court.

To support the Go Fund Me account for Michelle’s children visit www.gofundme.com/f/ebony-sophie-and-johns-funds-page