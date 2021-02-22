Perthshire braces for further floods as Tay and Isla warnings issued ahead of downpour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Locals have been told to brace for further flooding in Tayside as heavy rain batters the area from Tuesday.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for Perthshire which warns of a “danger to life” from fast-flowing water.

Up to 5in of rainfall could land in a day as the conditions worsen from Tuesday into Wednesday.

The forecaster said “persistent, heavy” downpours will land on ground already saturated following a deluge at the weekend.

It comes as the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said the river systems of the Tay and Isla, and lochs associated with them in Perthshire, remain at risk of flooding.

Rain and melting snow closed a number of roads in Perthshire in recent days with Perth’s North Inch left under water after the River Tay burst its banks.

The Met Office’s amber rain warning states that homes and businesses are at risk from flooding, and there is a “good chance” communities could be cut off as roads are left under water.

The forecaster added: “A spell of persistent and often heavy rain will affect much of Scotland during Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Rainfall accumulations of 40-60mm (1.6-2.4in) are expected quite widely across the warning area with a few places possibly seeing 80-120mm (3.1-4.7in) in a 24 to 36 hour period, although there still remains some uncertainty in peak totals.

“Drier conditions will arrive from the west during the second half of Wednesday. Strong southerly winds are likely to accompany the rain.”

A yellow Met Office rain warning for “persistent wet weather” is also in place across much of Perthshire, Fife and Angus from 6am on Tuesday until 6pm on Wednesday.

It will be effective from noon on Tuesday until the same time on Wednesday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Strong winds across Scotland and Northern Ireland

Tuesday 0200 – 1800 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/4BIfpRNCaU — Met Office (@metoffice) February 22, 2021

A separate one for wind is in place across all of Tayside and Fife from 2am until 6pm on Tuesday.

Sepa flood warnings

Sepa flood warnings remain active in the following areas:

The River Isla at Coupar Angus

Upper Tay

Logierait to Jubilee Bridge

Kenmore

Kemphill to Bridge of Isla

Ballinluig to Logierait

Aberbothrie

Bridge of Ruthven to Leitfie

Sepa warned: “Although river levels have fallen, they remain high due to out-of-bank flow returning to the main river. Further rainfall is expected on Tuesday into Wednesday.

“The rainfall falling on to already saturated ground in the Isla and Tay river systems may result in similar levels to those experienced throughout the weekend.”

A Sepa flood alert is also in place for the whole of Perth and Kinross.

A month of weather chaos

The rivers Isla, Earn, Lyon,the upper Tay and the South Esk are among those which surged as a result of the weather conditions late last week and into the weekend.

Milder temperatures have moved into Scotland following a prolonged spell of sub-zero conditions which brought chaos to the area.