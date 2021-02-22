Something went wrong - please try again later.

An man has appeared in court in connection with the recovery of a £75,000 haul of drugs on the A90 between Perth and Dundee.

Luke Rattigan-Woollery, 26, is alleged to have been concerned in the supply of cannabis on the dual carriageway on Friday, February 19.

He appeared in private at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday on a petition alleging he was caught after a police chase on the dual carriageway.

Rattigan-Woollery was alleged to have been concerned in the supply of drugs on the A90 near its junction with the B953 Inchture to Abernyte road.

Dangerous driving charge

He is also alleged to have driven dangerously and accelerated aggressively as well as driving between lanes when it was unsafe to do so in a BMW 420 Gran Coupe Sport.

He is alleged to have forced the police to take evasive action to avoid colliding with him and the central reservation, and mounted a grass verge to undertake a police car.

Rattigan-Woollery, of Ridgefield Street, Failsworth, Oldham, is further alleged to have failed to stop when required to do so by a uniformed police officer.

He entered no plea and the case against him was continued for further examination. He was released on bail.