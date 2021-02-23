Russian billionaire oligarch accused of travelling from London to Perthshire estate during lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Russian oligarch has been accused of travelling from coronavirus-hit London to his multi-million-pound Perthshire estate in breach of lockdown rules, prompting a furious backlash from locals.

Billionaire Boris Mints arrived at his £4.6 million Tower of Lethendy estate near Blairgowrie last week, after coming up from the English capital.

Rural residents living around the 39 acre estate claim the oligarch also brought his entourage to the property, potentially putting them at risk.