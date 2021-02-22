Mum says teenage daughter ‘lucky’ after A90 crash as police watchdog investigate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The mum of a teenage girl seriously injured in a horror crash on the A90 said her daughter is home from hospital as a police watchdog launched an investigation into the incident.

The worried parent described her 14-year-old daughter as “lucky” and sent prayers to another young girl involved, also 14, who is understood still to be in hospital.

Two teenage boys were also in the car which crashed on Saturday.

“My heart was in my mouth,” the mother said in a social media post.

“My bairn and her friends were in a serious road accident.

“(The daughter) and the two boys were very lucky to walk away with the injuries they do have.”

The four teenage occupants of the car were rushed to Ninewells Hospital following the terrifying crash on the dual carriageway near St Madoes on Saturday afternoon.

The condition of the two girls, from Dundee, were described as serious while two boys, aged 16 and 14, were treated for minor injuries.

The smash occurred following a police chase which began on the Edinburgh Road in Perth after a Vauxhall Corsa failed to stop for officers.

The vehicle had earlier been seen speeding through Bridge of Earn.

The incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) reviewing the actions of the police officers involved in the chase before the crash occurred.

Investigators were on site alongside the dual carriageway on Monday afternoon, sweeping the area around the crash.

A spokesperson for the watchdog said: “We are investigating the circumstances leading up to a serious road traffic crash on the A90, near St Madoes, on Saturday February 20.

“Our investigation will focus on the involvement of police officers pursuing a vehicle containing four occupants, who were subsequently taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

“Police Scotland referred this matter to the PIRC, as is standard in incidents of this type, and once our investigation is concluded, a report will be provided to the chief constable in due course.”

Around 15 emergency vehicles rushed to the scene of the accident around 2pm on Saturday which forced the A90 to be closed in both directions for around nine hours.

Police Scotland confirmed that nobody had been arrested or charged in connection with the incident and that inquiries were ongoing.

Sergeant Michelle Burns said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would urge anyone who may have seen the Vauxhall Corsa or the police vehicles in Perth, on the A912 through Bridge of Earn or on the A90 are asked to come forward.

“We would be particularly keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage.

“Any information can be passed to police by calling 101, quoting incident 2040 of February 20.”