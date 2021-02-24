Wednesday, February 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Man ‘died’ seven times during air ambulance charity’s toughest rescue mission

by Jamie Buchan
February 24 2021, 8.03am Updated: February 24 2021, 9.45am
© Supplied by Scotland's Charity AThe Perth-based SCAA team battled through horrendous weather to get Duncan to Ninewells
The Perth-based SCAA team battled through horrendous weather to get Duncan to Ninewells

A man “died” seven times as he was airlifted to hospital after suffering a devastating heart attack in the Perthshire countryside.

Father-of-three Duncan Stevenson had to be repeatedly resuscitated by a Helimed crew as they raced through treacherous wintry storms towards Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Now fully recovered, the 57-year-old has thanked his rescuers at the Perth-based charity SCAA (Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance).

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe