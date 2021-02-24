Raw sewage seeps on to Kinross-shire estate as tankers called in over drainage problems

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fresh images of raw sewage seeping onto a controversial Kinross-shire estate have emerged as tankers continue to haul away waste from the site.

Drainage problems at Persimmon Home’s Lathro Farm development led to complaints from residents of neighbouring estates that sewage was being illegally dumped down their systems.

Large tankers have been visible on the estate for more than a week, with waste being reportedly transported to East Kilbride.

One resident said he witnessed, “sewage running down the streets and tankers trying to deal with it”.

He said as many as three vehicles had been on the estate on certain days until as late as 9pm.

Kinross-shire SNP councillor Richard Watters has called on the developer and the authorities to resolve the problem.

Mr Watters said: “I am calling on Persimmon, Scottish Water and the council to come clean with the residents at Lathro Meadows and let them know what the problems with the sewage system are, how are they going to resolve them and how long will it take.

“I do hope Persimmon will apologise to all the residents of Lathro Lane and over the wider area for this unacceptable dumping of raw sewage down the drains outside their houses.”

Ken Whitcombe, spokesperson for the Lathro Action Group, said the situation was “the latest in a seemingly endless flow of entirely predictable problems,” at the estate.

He said Persimmon, Scottish Water and Perth and Kinross Council had all expressed surprise when contacted about the tanker and both Persimmon and the council had issued statements denying any responsibility.

“In fact all the above actually share responsibility for this debacle,” he said.

“They all were adequately warned by the Lathro Action Group and others about the inherent dangers associated with the planned development of the Lathro Farm site before construction began.

“The time for excuses, denials and broken promises has long passed and all of the above should be seriously considering not just their accountability.”

Scottish Water has yet to adopt the system on the estate, while Perth and Kinross Council maintains that responsibility lies with the developer.

James MacKay, managing director at Persimmon Homes North Scotland, said: “We are taking this issue very seriously and have taken immediate action to confirm whether this is the case.

“The unsolicited dumping of sewage is unacceptable and certainly not under our instruction.”