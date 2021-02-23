Police launch search as Tayside prisoner goes missing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for help tracing a Tayside prisoner.

Michael Anthony Broomfield was reported missing from HMP Castle Huntly in Perthshire on Monday at 8pm.

The 34-year-old is said to have connections to areas in the north-east of England including Spennymoor, Durham and Newcastle.

Members of the public have been told not to approach Broomfield if they spot him.

Police were unable to confirm if he had escaped from the open prison in Longforgan.

He is said to be 6ft 1in tall, of medium build, with a beard and medium-length, dark brown hair.

Broomfield was last seen wearing a black and grey bobble hat, a black and grey hooded top, and blue jogging bottoms.

A Tayside Police Division statement reads: “If seen, members of the public should not approach him and should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3295 of Monday, February 22 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”