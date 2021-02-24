Overnight flooding closes roads in rural Perthshire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The A923 between Coupar Angus and Blairgowrie has closed again after a night of heavy rainfall.

The stretch has been shut multiple times since the River Isla burst its banks last week.

The Courier understands as many as three vehicles got stuck in the flood water, near Buttery Bank, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed that the A984 Bendochy to Meikleour road has also shut due to flooding. The Meigle to Alyth road is also closed.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for heavy rain across parts of Perth and Kinross on Wednesday and Thursday.

Flood gates have been closed as a precaution and the local authority has a stock of sandbags on stand-by.

A council spokesman said: “Protecting property is the responsibility of the owner but our staff are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week should help be needed in the event of an emergency.”

The council’s customer service centre can be contacted on 01738 465000 during office hours (8.45am to 5pm) and the out-of-hours number is 01738 476476.

Scottish Water can be contacted via their helpline on 0800 077 8778 if there is a problem with sewers.