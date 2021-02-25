Mental health charity organises online festival amid ‘crisis’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Tayside mental health trauma charity has announced plans for a mental health festival this summer amid a current crisis.

Founded in November by Roxanne Kerr, of Rumbling Bridge, Trauma Healing Together will host the festival online due to the continued uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mental health crisis

The event comes after MSPs voted to declare a mental health crisis in Scotland.

In a debate at Holyrood last week, MSPs opted 65 to 58 in favour of the motion after Holyrood’s health committee warned of a “mental health tsunami” following the pandemic.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Trauma therapist Roxanne believes Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) will become highly prevalent and particularly noticeable.

“I don’t think we’ve even begun to see the huge issue we’re facing with mental health caused by Covid-19 and especially Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, which can often only be seen once a traumatic event has passed,” she said.

“Isolation has also been chipping away at people’s mental health and when we go back to ‘normal’ we’re going to see a lot of people struggling with anxiety.

“I have already seen people who haven’t left the house in a long time and are too anxious to do so.

“One of the greatest preventative measures against trauma is having strong social support network around you and if you don’t have that because of isolation then you are at a higher chance of developing PTSD symptoms after a traumatic event.

“This was one of the driving factors behind us deciding to run a mental health wellbeing festival this summer.

“It will be a chance to showcase all the fantastic mental health support that is already available within the Perth and Kinross area.”

Collaboration

The festival is still in the early stages of planning, with an official announcement of dates and other key details set to be made next month.

It will bring local mental health charities and services together to deliver a series of webinars and workshops to highlight the support available throughout Perth and Kinross.

Mental health stigma

However, Roxanne believes there still exists a stigma around mental health in the area.

She says while positive steps are being taken to help people who need it, more needs to be done.

She said: “From what I’ve observed, there is still stigma around mental health in Perth and Kinross.

“It’s not something that is really spoken about.

“There’s good work being done but there’s still a long way to go.

“There are many new, small mental health charities locally and this will be a good opportunity for us all to come together.”