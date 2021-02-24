Man, 27, appears in court accused of attacking and raping women in Dundee and Perthshire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A sheriff has remanded a man in custody over claims he raped two women and rendered them unconscious after strangling them.

Scott Lee Green, 27, allegedly attacked the women at addresses in Dundee and Perthshire between June 2015 and October 2020. He is accused of gouging at one of the women’s eyes, cutting her hair and biting her face.

Court papers allege that he threatened to kill the first woman, grabbed her throat and rendered her unconscious after strangling her, and raped her on various occasions between September 27 2017 and November 1 2018.

It is also alleged he attacked a man between December 1 2017 and February 28 2019 in Dundee, and attacked and raped a second woman in Perth, Glencarse, and Dundee between May 1 2019 and October 9 2020.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown continued the case at Dundee Sheriff Court.