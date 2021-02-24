Man accused of murdering wife in Inchture home is refused bail

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Tayside husband has been fully committed for trial in connection with the alleged murder of his wife by cutting her throat.

John Lizanec, 46, made a second appearance in Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody after his motion for bail was refused.

The petition alleges he assaulted Michelle Lizanec, 44, at his home in Orchard Way, Inchture, on February 13 by striking her on the neck with a knife or similar instrument and murdered her.

Lizanec appeared by video link from Perth Prison on Wednesday and he continued to enter no plea. He was remanded in custody by Sheriff Lindsay Foulis after a brief hearing in private.

A fundraising page has been set up by friends of Mrs Lizanec to collect money to help her family.