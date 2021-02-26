Cyclist, 69, dies after becoming unwell on Perthshire road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 69-year-old cyclist has died after taking unwell while cycling in Perthshire.

The man became ill while cycling on the on the C410 road between Stanley and Kinclaven early on Friday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We became aware of a 69-year-old man having taken unwell while cycling on the road between Stanley and Kinclaven in Perthshire after 12.25pm on Friday, 26 February.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service attended but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

“His next of kin are aware and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”