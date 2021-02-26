Party at the Park moved to August to give ‘best possible chance’ of 2021 event going ahead

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Organisers of Perth’s Party at the Park are pushing the festival back to August 2021 to give the “best possible chance” of the event going ahead.

The inaugural Party at the Park was due to be held on the South Inch in summer 2020, but was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was moved to June 26 and 27 2021 instead, but organisers say in order to make sure the event can go ahead, it has been pushed back to August instead.

This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced all lockdown restrictions, including legal limits on large music festivals, would be lifted by Monday 21 June in England.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has not given a precise date on when music festivals can resume in Scotland.

In a statement, the organisers of Party at the Park said: “The recent news of an improving situation has given us a real boost over the last few days.

“We are now even more hopeful of having our party on the South Inch this summer.

“However, to give the event the best possible chance of going ahead, we have taken the decision to move it back a few weeks into August.

“All our bands were able to confirm they will be available on the new date which is great news.

“We all deserve something to finally look forward to and we want to make this the biggest party ever.”

Some of the acts set to perform at Party at the Park 2021 include The Kaiser Chiefs, The Charlatans, Embrace, Ash and Fun Lovin’ Criminals.

Local bar The Twa Tams will also have a stage at the event showcasing a range of local musicians.

The new August dates for the festival are due to be publicly announced on Monday 1 March.