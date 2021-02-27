Cup final fever builds in Perth as fans get ready to watch Saints march in to Hampden

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cup final fever is sweeping the Fair City as St Johnstone fans get ready to watch the Saints go marching in to Hampden on Sunday.

One supporter has adorned his house in strips dating back to 1988 while fans have been lining up to get their photograph taken beside a huge billboard erected outside The Cherrybank Inn.

The Saints supporting pub is owned by St Johnstone goalkeeping coach Scott Findlay who also played for Sunday’s rivals Livingston.

Scott however was in no doubt who he would be cheering on in the League Cup Final.

“St Johnstone have always been my team,” he said.

“Livingston was a long time ago and everyone there knew I was a St Johnstone man and used to wind me up.”

During his time with the West Lothian club Scott played alongside the likes of Robert Snodgrass, Graham Dorrans and current Saints favourite Murray Davidson.

The former goalkeeper was positive St Johnstone could grab cup glory on Sunday.

“The way we’ve been playing recently we’ve a great chance,” said Scott.

“We’re a better footballing team than they are.

“If we play good football and continue the form we’re on then we’ve a great chance.”

With fans unable to cheer on the match from inside his pub due to Covid-19, Scott set up the huge billboard outside The Cherrybank Inn so they could get in the right spirits.

Greg Samuel brought his nine-year-old son Logan down to get his photograph taken.

Greg’s father, who will be watching the game with them, was a former announcer at McDiarmid Park.

“I’ve been going since I was young and now I’m in my forties,” said Greg.

“It’s a big occasion for us because we don’t get to cup finals very much.”

Logan was only a few years old when Saints beat Tayside rivals Dundee Utd to lift the Scottish Cup in 2014 so Greg hopes he will have a win on Sunday to properly remember.

“We went down to the open top bus but he didn’t go to the game,” said Greg.

“Logan is hoping for a 3-1 but I’m not as brave as that.

“I’ll settle for a 1-0 scrappy win with a stramash in the box.”

Greg has also ordered in pies for half-time to give the three generations of fans that stadium-like atmosphere.

Michael O’Kane is another fan who made his way to The Cherrybank for a photo-op with the billboard.

He was carrying a ball his son received more than 20 years ago when he was a mascot, signed by the St Johnstone team.

Originally from Glasgow, Michael stared supporting the Saints when he moved north decades ago.

“We’ve been at all the finals so its a shame we won’t be there in person,” said Michael, “but we’ll enjoy it anyway.”

One fan who can prove his loyalty to the Saints team dates back until at least 1988 is Kevin Heller.

The supporter has decorated his house for the final, hanging up a shirt for every season from the last 33 years.

He said: ” I managed to replace some of the kids ones with an adult size but they’re still a bit tight on me.

“I’m confident at the moment but that will end. I was like that for the last final against Dundee United.

“I’ll go 2-0 for now, We’re playing well at the moment so I’m quietly confident.”

Kevin will also be watching the game in the house with half-time pies ordered in from McDiarmid Park.

And there will be one bright spot, he admits.

“We’ll have a few beers and a few pies,” he said.

“I can have a beer during the game which is a change.”