Man killed after being struck by car on A90 between Dundee and Perth

A 34-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car on the A90 Perth to Dundee road on Friday afternoon.

The pedestrian, who has yet to be named, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which happened at around 3.50pm on Friday.

It is believed he had been standing in a lay-by next to a green Vauxhall Astra by the side of the dual carriageway near Kinfauns on the eastbound side of the route when he was struck by another vehicle.

Police said the man’s family have been made aware of his death.

Officers are appealing for information on the incident.

The crash resulted in the temporary closure of the road, which led to long tailbacks in the area.

It was reopened around 8.30pm.

One witness said four police cars and an ambulance crew could be seen attending to the incident.

The onlooker said a stretcher had been visible on the road.

Police are now appealing for any motorists who may have witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it to come forward.

Sergeant Paul Taylor, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstance of what happened.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen what happened, particularly a man standing beside a green Vauxhall Astra which was parked in the lay-by on the eastbound carriageway at the time.

“In addition anyone with dash-cam footage that may assist our inquiries is also asked to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2197 of Friday, 26 February, 2021.