St Johnstone fans gather at McDiarmid Park after historic cup win

Saints fans have gathered outside McDiarmid Park to see the St Johnstone team bus arrive back in Perth carrying the League Cup trophy.

A few hundred supporters turned up outside the ground as fans celebrated a historic win for their club.

Despite a police presence and flares being let off, one witness described the scene as “good natured”.

Fans started arriving at the ground around 6.30pm to cheer in the players and management team who were returning to the Fair City with the League Cup for the first time in St Johnstone’s 136 year history.

Saints beat Livingston 1-0 at Hampden thanks to a Shaun Rooney header in the first half.

The momentous win made St Johnstone the second most successful club in Scotland over the past decade.

Fans had been forced to watch the big day from their sofas with supporters not allowed to attend Hampden.

With victory secured, some excited fans made their way to McDiarmid Park to celebrate.

Shortly before fans gathered at the stadium, St Johnstone asked fans to stay away from the ground due to current restrictions.

A spokesperson said: “The club asks supporters not to come to McDiarmid Park to celebrate today’s cup win due to Covid restrictions.

“No event is being held at present due to the lockdown.”