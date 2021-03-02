Step-dad of young woman who died at Murray Royal Hospital fundraises for charity founded in her memory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The step-dad of a young woman who took her own life at Murray Royal Hospital has been raising money for the charity set up in her memory.

Jodie McNab died on the Moredun Ward at the Perth hospital aged 22 – one of three deaths at the facility over which NHS Tayside admitted criminal failings last year.

For the last month Jodie’s step-dad, Tommy Swan, has been out running every day, through rain and snow, raising money for The Lighthouse for Perth.

The mental health charity was founded by Jodie’s mum, Tracy Swan, following her daughter’s death in 2013.

Tommy believes charities like The Lighthouse are increasingly important due the failings he sees in bigger institutions like the Murray Royal Hospital.

“This money will go a long way,” said Tommy.

“That hospital let people down but this charity and other charities are all going in the right direction.

“Charities are trying to make a difference but without raising awareness you are losing the battle.

“So by me doing this I’m raising awareness.”

Tracy Swan said the charity’s work is as important as ever with people as young as 12 being referred to them during lockdown.

“The Lighthouse is doing great but it has been really busy because of the lockdown so every penny raised is really important just now,” she said.

“We’re taking in children as young as 12 and we’re getting referrals from schools because a lot of young people are struggling during the pandemic.

“They are inundated with teenagers.”

Tracy admitted she had been affected by recent events at the Murray Royal Hospital where Celine Dinis, 22, died suddenly following an incident on Moredun Ward on January 4.

“It triggered me,” she said, “Jodie was the same age. It was the same headlines.

“It was like Jodie’s story all over again.”

In his fundraising mission for The Lighthouse , Tommy ran every day in February – leaving the house at 5.30am most mornings before work.

He said: “I wanted to do something that was outside my comfort zone.

“What kept me going was thinking a lot about people and mental health.

“I was thinking a lot about Jodie and her struggles.

“I was pushing myself to keep going and doing this for Jodie.”

Tommy, who turns 50 this year, clocked over 90 miles and battled all the elements during his fundraising efforts – even running through the snow storms that hit Perth in February.

He has raised £1,400 and awareness of the charity’s work, which he believes is just as important as the cash.

“All the comments have been fantastic,” he said.

“The awareness of we have raised over this period has been fantastic.

“And because of what’s going on with lockdown, every penny is a prisoner for charities at the moment.”