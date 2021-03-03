Wednesday, March 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Grieving relatives told not to place memorials at the Enchanted Forest

by Rachel Amery
March 3 2021, 8.19am Updated: March 3 2021, 9.38am
Grieving relatives are being told not to place memorial plaques at the Enchanted Forest to make sure the woodland does not lose its “special appeal”.

Recently a small number of memorials – including one for a young child – have been placed by bereaved loved ones in tribute to deceased relatives in the woods around Loch Dunmore near Pitlochry.

As well as being a popular walking and fishing spot, Loch Dunmore is best known as the location for the

